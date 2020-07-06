Knives out for Chamisa for addressing a rally in Shona

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has received a social media backlash after addressing his inaugural e-rally using Shona language on Sunday.

Social media users have accused the opposition leader of failing to be inclusive.

Senior journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu posted on Twitter that, "I watched Nelson Chamisa's rally yesterday on a Facebook watch party. A friend in the United States said he was logging off because the MDC Alliance leader spoke predominantly in Shona. Another asked: Are they addressing only one tribe? It's a legitimate concern for minorities."



Healthcare practitioner and social media influence Thabisa Sibanda said, "It was wrong and unfortunate that Nelson Chamisa conducted his online rally in Shona. When he addressed his UK rally in Shona, we told him that it was an error. It is therefore disappointing that he and his team do not seem to learn from their mistakes"

However, Professor Jonathan Moyo defended Chamisa saying the opposition leader had room for improvement



Folks are not ready for national consensus. It’s actually sad seeing some defending Chamisa for addressing the nation in shona only. How does he improve when there are folks waiting to gatekeep constructive criticism? — Solomon Harudzibwi (@S_Harudzibwi) July 6, 2020

"It's a legitimate & serious concern which should be addressed. But I don't think he's hostile to the concern, especially since he does speak some isiNdebele. The e-Rally was a new experience & by their nature, new experiences can be vexing, hence they leave room for improvement!" Moyo said.