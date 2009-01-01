Cop run over at roadblock
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the deceased as Constable Cosmas Kwangwari.
"I can confirm that a police officer died on Friday at a roadblock in an accident. Investigations are still underway. More details will be released tomorrow (Sunday)," Nyathi said, but could not give more details yesterday saying he was out of office.Police sources told NewsDay that the driver of the haulage truck overtook vehicles at a roadblock some 10km from Chivhu town and ran over the police officer manning the checkpoint.
The driver, Wellington Mutowa (38) was stopped and arrested at the next roadblock in Chivhu.
The truck had six passengers on board.
