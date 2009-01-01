Home | World | Africa | BCC goes paperless
Chasi pays school fees for 1 200 pupils

BCC goes paperless



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 45 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
BULAWAYO City Council has gone paperless and will be distributing statements via SMS, with ratepayers who have access to the internet viewing their accounts online.

Town clerk Christopher Dube in a notice at the weekend said council would no longer be posting printed statements to ratepayers.

"The City of Bulawayo wishes to advise its valued customers that the production of bills/ statements was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and national lockdown. Therefore the City of Bulawayo will not be printing and sending statements for the month of June 2020," notice read.

He advised ratepayers to send their credentials to the local authority for them to get the services.

"Account holders who have submitted their cellphone numbers will receive their balances via SMS. We encourage all account holders to send the following details in order to receive your account balances and these include account holder's name and surname, identity number, date of birth, BCC account number, physical address number, cellphone address and email address," Dube said.

Dube said customers who register with council will view their accounts on the local authority's website.

"Customers can also contact the City of Bulawayo to obtain their balances," the notice read.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 164