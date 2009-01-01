Home | World | Africa | BCC goes paperless

BULAWAYO City Council has gone paperless and will be distributing statements via SMS, with ratepayers who have access to the internet viewing their accounts online.

Town clerk Christopher Dube in a notice at the weekend said council would no longer be posting printed statements to ratepayers.

"The City of Bulawayo wishes to advise its valued customers that the production of bills/ statements was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and national lockdown. Therefore the City of Bulawayo will not be printing and sending statements for the month of June 2020," notice read.

He advised ratepayers to send their credentials to the local authority for them to get the services.

"Account holders who have submitted their cellphone numbers will receive their balances via SMS. We encourage all account holders to send the following details in order to receive your account balances and these include account holder's name and surname, identity number, date of birth, BCC account number, physical address number, cellphone address and email address," Dube said.

Dube said customers who register with council will view their accounts on the local authority's website.

"Customers can also contact the City of Bulawayo to obtain their balances," the notice read.

