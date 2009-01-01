Home | World | Africa | Intercity bus travel reintroduction measures to be announced next week

Zimbabwe says it will reintroduce intercity travel after the interrogation of the request by public transports sector, 3-mob reported.

In a statement, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa on Monday.

The Covid-19 taskforce says the request has been considered. She said the government recognises the challenges being faced by the commuting public to reach different destinations to meet various essential needs.

The government is working on a measured and responsible way of re-introducing intercity buses based on scientific consideration. The measures will be announced next week.

Zimbabwe has kept a ban on intercity travel as part of containment measures to tackle Covid-19.

