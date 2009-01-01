Home | World | Africa | Intercity bus travel reintroduction measures to be announced next week
BCC goes paperless
BREAKING: Chamisa's mother dies

Intercity bus travel reintroduction measures to be announced next week



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 17 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Zimbabwe says it will reintroduce intercity travel after the interrogation of the request by public transports sector, 3-mob reported.

In a statement, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa on Monday.

The Covid-19 taskforce says the request has been considered. She said the government recognises the challenges being faced by the commuting public to reach different destinations to meet various essential needs.

The government is working on a measured and responsible way of re-introducing intercity buses based on scientific consideration. The measures will be announced next week.
Zimbabwe has kept a ban on intercity travel as part of containment measures to tackle Covid-19.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 166