Intercity bus travel reintroduction measures to be announced next week
- 4 hours 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In a statement, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa on Monday.
The Covid-19 taskforce says the request has been considered. She said the government recognises the challenges being faced by the commuting public to reach different destinations to meet various essential needs.
The government is working on a measured and responsible way of re-introducing intercity buses based on scientific consideration. The measures will be announced next week.
Zimbabwe has kept a ban on intercity travel as part of containment measures to tackle Covid-19.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles