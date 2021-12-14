Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Chamisa's mother dies
BREAKING: Chamisa's mother dies



MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has lost his mother who passed away on Monday.

The MDC Alliance National Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has released a press statement on behalf of the party pouring condolences to the family.
The cause of death has not yet been reported.

Read the statement below:

It is with great sadness that the MDC Alliance announces the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of MDC Alliance President, Nelson Chamisa. Ambuya Chamisa passed suddenly in the late afternoon of the 6th of July 2020 at her home in Gutu.

Ambuya Chamisa was a staunch Christian and guiding force for the democratic movement.

On behalf of the MDC Alliance, we pass our sincere condolences to the Chamisa family, all her relatives and loved ones. Funeral arrangements will be made available in due course.

