Chamisa calls for unity of purpose

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has threatened to boycott the 2023 elections, saying there is need for electoral reforms before participating, while also hinting that the opposition party will soon embark on massive protests to deal with the economic and political crises.

Speaking at an e-rally which was delivered in shona, the youthful opposition leader said Zimbabweans must prepare themselves to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime, which has caused them untold suffering.

"We came up with the Breaking Barriers Initiative (BBI), this year action is inevitable, and we are going to do action through our own timetable. Zanu-PF is coming to us telling us when to do action.

"We will get there very soon. What we need is unity of purpose, direction and action.

"It's a call to all Zimbabweans to come together and demand change."

He said his party is going to support all "progressive forces" who want to protest.

"We have a governance problem, how it is going to be resolved, we need a transitional authority so we work together to move our country forward. Then after that we have free and fair elections. Those free and fair elections must have a post and pre-election pact, we don't want to remain conflicting in this country.

"We want people to be united and work together; Zanu-PF and MDC come and unite to build your country.

"We can't have a country which talks about politics every time, slogan this, slogan that, let's have slogans of economic development, fourth industrial revolution, which brings smart technologies."

