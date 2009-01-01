Home | World | Africa | Rehabilitation of Nyamandlovu Aquifer boreholes at Rochester hailed

Alderman Clayton Zana has appreciated the work done at Rochester, on the habilitation of supply boreholes.

He also enquired if the City boreholes would be rehabilitated too.

The latest council minutes state that the report on boreholes was not accurate.

"A detailed correct report was needed for planning purposes. He was also concerned about water bowser service delivery. Water bowsers were not constant. This was affecting residents. The drawn up timetable had been overtaken by other events and challenges. Alderman Monica Lubimbi concurred," reads the minutes.

"There was a need to monitor water bowser service delivery accordingly. Ward 29 had no boreholes. Councillor F. Msipha noted that Ward 15 residents were consuming water from an unclear source and a borehole was needed in this ward."

