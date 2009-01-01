Home | World | Africa | Rehabilitation of Nyamandlovu Aquifer boreholes at Rochester hailed
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 15 minutes ago
Alderman Clayton Zana has appreciated the work done at Rochester, on the habilitation of supply boreholes.

He also enquired if the City boreholes would be rehabilitated too.

The latest council minutes state that the report on boreholes was not accurate.

"A detailed correct report was needed for planning purposes. He was also concerned about water bowser service delivery. Water bowsers were not constant. This was affecting residents. The drawn up timetable had been overtaken by other events and challenges. Alderman Monica Lubimbi concurred," reads the minutes.

"There was a need to monitor water bowser service delivery accordingly. Ward 29 had no boreholes. Councillor F. Msipha noted that Ward 15 residents were consuming water from an unclear source and a borehole was needed in this ward."

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

