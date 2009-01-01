Mnangagwa consoles grieving Nelson Chamisa
- 30 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Said Mnangagwa, "I was sad to hear of the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of Nelson Chamisa. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nelson Chamisa and the Chamisa family at this difficult time."
Former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo aslso used Twitter to convey his heartfelt condolences.
"Heartfelt condolences to the People's President @nelsonchamisa for the untimely death of his mother. May the Lord be with him & his family, and see them through the darkness of their painful loss. And may goodness & mercy be with Ambuya Chamisa in the House of the Lord forever!" Moyo posted.
On Tuesday, Chamisa revealed how his mother passed on while working in her garden.
"She toiled to educate me just like all mothers do for families. She taught me industry, respect, discipline, integrity, and hard work. A hardworking, multi-talented woman. A prayer warrior and pillar in the faith. Collapsed in her garden& went to be with the Lord. Rest in power Mai Nerison!" the grieving Chamisa said.
