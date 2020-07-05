Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: ZIMRA senior manager dies of Coronavirus
BREAKING: ZIMRA senior manager dies of Coronavirus



A senior Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) manager in Bulawayo died on Sunday after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.

The late manager has been identified as 54-year-old Thabani Sibanda.

ZIMRA, in its condolence message, however, did not state the cause of Sibanda's death.

"The Board, Commissioner General, Management and Staff of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority express their deepest condolences to the Sibanda family, relatives, and friends following the passing on of Mr Sibanda. The late Mr Sibanda, who was based in Bulawayo, passed away on July 5 2020," read the ZIMRA condolence message.

Friends of the late Sibanda said he used to frequent Highlanders Club House to play darts.

