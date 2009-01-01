Home | World | Africa | 'There are no 2023 elections without reforms' said Chamisa - same s***t different elections

Same s***t different day! That really sums up beautifully what Nelson Chamisa's E-Rally was about!

"We want political reforms and these reforms must have people's consultation. We want credible elections in this country. We don't want a repeat of the past," announced Nelson Chamisa in his hour-long E-Rally address.

The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders on the promise they will implement the democratic reforms necessary to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. The party had its golden opportunity to implement the reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. They failed to get even one reform implemented. Not one!

"We sat, ate and did nothing!" Nelson Chamisa admitted, for the first time ever, in an interview with New Zimbabwe last July.

In other words for five years of the 2008 GNU MDC leaders were busy enjoying the trappings of high office, the ministerial limos, the generous salaries, US$4 million mansion for Tsvangirai they forgot about reforms and credible elections.

SADC leaders tried their best to have the 2013 Zimbabwe elections postpone in a desperate bid to have the reforms implemented.

"In 2013 the Maputo Summit, in June 2013, before the elections, the Maputo Summit was all about having the elections postponed – the SADC summit. I went there," Dr Ibbo Mandaza, Director of SAPES, explained to Violet Gonda.

"Mugabe pretended to agree to a postponement of the elections. If you recall, the postponement was based on the need to reform at least electoral laws. And after that Summit, Morgan Tsvangirai, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, all of them were called to a separate meeting by the Heads of State of SADC in the absence of Mugabe, that same evening. And they were told; I was sitting there outside the room with Mac Maharaj; they were told 'if you go into elections next month, you are going to lose; the elections are done'."

As we know Tsvangirai and company paid no heed to the SADC leaders' advice. The elections went ahead and Zanu PF blatantly rigged the elections, as SADC leaders had rightly predicted.

"So, there are no 2023 elections without reforms. We have the capacity to say there are no elections, and they will not be held because we are the people. We want elections with comprehensive electoral and political reforms," boasted Nelson Chamisa yesterday.

Well that is rich! MDC had the opportunity and the full backing of SADC leaders, who were the guarantor of the Global Political Agreement that forced Mugabe to accept the need to implement the reforms, to stop the 2013 elections until reforms are implemented and they wasted it. And now Chamisa wants the nation to believe MDC has "the capacity to stop the 2023 elections going ahead!

In his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe, David Coltart, former MDC – Ncube Senator and Minister of Education in the 2008 GNU, gave details of how Zanu PF was flouting the electoral rules in the upcoming 2013 elections. It was clear the elections would not be free, fair and credible and yet MDC participated in the elections regardless.

"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," wrote Senator Coltart.

"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."

In 2014 MDC party Congress resolved they would not participate in any future elections until reforms were implemented. "No reforms! No elections!"

The resolution was soon ditched for the same reason as before – greed.

"MDC has stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging elections!" Nelson Chamisa insisted. One of the many feeble excuses to justify why the party was participating in the 2018 elections with no reforms in place.

Stringent measures, my foot! The MDC did not even have the common sense to insist on ZEC producing a verified voters' roll! No doubt nearer the 2023 elections Nelson Chamisa, regular as clockwork, will announce the party has stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging elections!

Mnangagwa is dimwit, there is a mountain of evidence to prove it; still even he is smart enough to know that as long as Zanu PF gives away the few gravy-train seats, bait, MDC and company will participate in the elections no matter how flawed the process. So, why would Zanu PF ever agree to implementing any reforms and reduce its chance of the usual landslide election victories when the opposition will participate guaranteed with no reforms!

Like it or not, MDC and the rest of Zimbabwe's equally corrupt and incompetent opposition entourage's continued participation in these rigged elections is giving the process some modicum of "credibility" as Coltart admitted and giving the vote rigging Zanu PF some modicum of legitimacy. If we are serious about ending the curse of rigged elections and bad governance then we must deny Zanu PF the little legitimacy the party is deriving from the opposition's continued participation in flawed elections by starving MDC and company of our support.

The people of Zimbabwe must finally put their foot down and refuse to participate in any elections until the reforms are in place. It is for us, the people, to refuse to accept MDC's myriad of feeble excuses to justify why we should participate in the 2023 elections without reforms. We must stop following MDC like sheep to the slaughter!

Indeed, when it comes to reforms MDC leaders have sold-out big time during the 2008 GNU and since then. They are no longer worthy of the nation's trust, support and vote. Deprive MDC of political credibility and you deprive Zanu PF the veneer of legitimacy the regime has relied on since the 2013 elections!

After 40 years of rigged elections; the next elections must be free, fair and credible, without failure! Zimbabwe is not going to get out of this s***t-hole it is stuck or accomplish anything of substance until we implement the reform and end the curse of rigged elections. Enough of all these MDC "No reform! No elections!" redlines which both Zanu PF and MDC have repeatedly ignored with no consequences!

There are political consequences for Zanu PF rigging the 2018 elections. The party is illegitimate and hence the reason Mnangagwa and company must step down. If Zanu PF is allowed to stay in power until 2023, not even in a new GNU which Chamisa has been crying for none stop since July 2018, because the party will rig the 2023 elections guaranteed. We must not allow that to happen!

