Thokozani Khupe mourns Chamisa's mother

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has joined the rest of the MDC family in mourning the passing away of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's mother.

In a statement issued on her behalf, Khupe's Spokesperson Khalipheni Phugeni said:

Dr. Khupe has learned with deep sadness and shock the passing away of mama Chamisa, the mother to Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

At this challenging time, President Dr. Khupe and all of the MDC-T family pray for strength and comfort for Adv. Nelson Chamisa, his entire family, and loved ones.

Yes weeping may endure overnight comrade, but joy comes in the morning, indeed there's a land that is fairer than day and by faith soon and very soon well be united with our loved ones who have left us and I know you also Adv Chamisa, will be united with your mom in that great, great day.

Find comfort, son, brother, and comrade.

