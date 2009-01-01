Home | World | Africa | Thokozani Khupe mourns Chamisa's mother
'There are no 2023 elections without reforms' said Chamisa - same s***t different elections
Another Bulawayo man dies of Coronavirus

Thokozani Khupe mourns Chamisa's mother



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 28 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has joined the rest of the MDC family in mourning the passing away of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's mother.

In a statement issued on her behalf, Khupe's  Spokesperson Khalipheni Phugeni said:

Dr. Khupe has learned with deep sadness and shock the passing away of mama Chamisa, the mother to Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

At this challenging time, President Dr. Khupe and all of the MDC-T family pray for strength and comfort for Adv. Nelson Chamisa, his entire family, and loved ones.

Yes weeping may endure overnight comrade, but joy comes in the morning, indeed there's a land that is fairer than day and by faith soon and very soon well be united with our loved ones who have left us and I know you also Adv Chamisa, will be united with your mom in that great, great day.

Find comfort, son, brother, and comrade.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 178