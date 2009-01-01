Home | World | Africa | Another Bulawayo man dies of Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has announced that a 54-year-old Bulawayo man has died after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.

The man, who has no history of travel, passed away a day after testing positive.

Meanwhile, new statistics are as follows:

18 new positive cases

734 total confirmed cases

16 new recoveries (197 total recoveries)

528 Active cases

9 deaths



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...