Another Bulawayo man dies of Coronavirus
- 3 hours 54 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The man, who has no history of travel, passed away a day after testing positive.Meanwhile, new statistics are as follows:
18 new positive cases
734 total confirmed cases
16 new recoveries (197 total recoveries)
528 Active cases
9 deaths
