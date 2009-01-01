Home | World | Africa | Another Bulawayo man dies of Coronavirus
Thokozani Khupe mourns Chamisa's mother
Biti tears into Mnangagwa Gvt over nurses' arrest

Another Bulawayo man dies of Coronavirus



The Ministry of Health and Child Care has announced that a 54-year-old Bulawayo man has died after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.

The man, who has no history of travel, passed away a day after testing positive.

Meanwhile, new statistics are as follows:

18 new positive cases
734 total confirmed cases
16 new recoveries (197 total recoveries)
528 Active cases
9 deaths

