Home | World | Africa | Chamisa is a 'liar' who doesn't deserve the presidency, says MDC councillor

The MDC-Alliance Bulawayo East District has allegedly suspended its district chairman, Silas Chigora from his position over allegations of denigrating the party's President Nelson Chamisa and declaring support to the rival Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.

Chigora, the Ward 4 councillor, was suspended during a district meeting held on Saturday.

According to party insiders, the meeting was attended by the party's district committee and national executive members including Jasmine Toffa, Tinashe Kambarami and Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza.

Sources claimed that Chigora was accused of gossiping about the party president in leaked WhatsApp chats, where the councillor said Chamisa is a "liar" who does not deserve the presidency.

"Our president (Chamisa) is a big liar. He lied about the (MDC) Alliance agreement and that Harvest House was under the control of the Alliance. He lied about everything and now the truth has been exposed," read one of the alleged chats from Chigora to a woman identified as "Mainini."

According to sources, the whole district executive supported the move to punish Chigora, who was absent from the meeting.

"Silas Chigora was stripped of his position as the chairperson of Bulawayo East District chairperson. His WhatsApp chats exposed his shenanigans. He has been criticising the party and the president for a long time," said one of the party sources.

Chigora was also banned from participating in party's WhatsApp groups.

Reached for comment, Chigora expressed ignorance on the matter, saying he was not invited to any meeting.

"This is news to me. I wasn't informed of any official meeting. I am hearing rumours about it, purporting such claims. I heard in that meeting, there were members who came from the other MDC formations and these have no authority to fire me, That would be wishful thinking. I am Ward 4 councillor who came from MDC-T that is (Morgan) Tsvangirai and was deployed to represent the MDC Alliance. Maybe people don't understand how the Alliance works, which includes seven political parties," he said

However, the MDC Alliance' provincial spokesperson confirmed his suspension.

"It is true. Chigora has been asked to step down until due process is done. He faces allegations of working against the party and the president. The party will hear his side of the story to determine if he is still a part of us," Chirowodza said.

This is not the first time Chigora has courted trouble.

Last year, Chigora and former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Kambarami, attempted to unprocedurally suspend the city's Town Clerk, Christopher Dube, over allegations of misusing council funds.

Their act triggered violent demonstrations, from the Town Clerk's sympathisers who besieged the City Hall denouncing both Kambarami and Chigora for their actions.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...