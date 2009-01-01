Home | World | Africa | APA mourns Chamisa's mother

Dr Nkosana Moyo led Alliance for People's Agenda has mourned the passing on of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's mother.

In a condolence message posted on its Facebook Wall, APA said "Fellow Zimbabweans, it is with great sadness that we learn of the sudden passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of Nelson Chamisa. Nelson Chamisa is a leader, pastor and comrade in the struggle for a better Zimbabwe, who is no stranger to any Zimbabwean."

APA said at a time when the nation is in such catastrophe and facing unprecedented economic chaos, her sudden death adds to the darkness surrounding the opposition community and Zimbabwe at large.

"While the Bible says in Psalm 9:9. 'The LORD is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble', all this is scant consolation to the bereaved family upon such a loss. But we must not lose hope, let alone our faith," the party said.

"Ambuya Chamisa would have urged all of us to stay focused. Keep the faith. As scripture says in the book of Revelations Chapter 21:4 'He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.'; we pray today and forever that this revelation come to pass for our nation."

The party urged all people to join the family in respectfully mourning the passing of our mother.

"As Alliance for the People's Agenda, we would like to pass our sincere condolences to Nelson, the entire Chamisa family and the nation at large," APA said.

