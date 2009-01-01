Home | World | Africa | Chamisa is the in thing, Zanu PF fears him
Chamisa is the in thing, Zanu PF fears him



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 52 minutes ago
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has maintained that Zanu PF has literally swallowed MDC T led by Thokozani Khupe in order to dislodge his party from political activism fearing that he is a threat to any Zanu pf presidential candidate.

Chamisa's spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda said MDC T is a Zanu pf flag bearer.

"Zanu pf has literally swallowed the Khupe at al, and are using them as a way to take over the MDC A to remove it from active politics,"said Sibanda.

He said they know that Chamisa will defeat any Zanu PF candidate any time anywhere indicating that MDC T is a Zanu pf flag bearer.

Sibanda added that there is no leadership question in his party saying that the falsehood is being peddled by MDC T whom he described as Zanu PF functionaries and noted that the public must be clear on the issue

He said Zanu PF is aware that Chamisa is a threat to any Zanu pf presidential candidate and can defeat them anytime anywhere hence they will do everything to remove him from active politics.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
