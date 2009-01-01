Zimbabweans are capable of developing their country: APA









"The majority of Zimbabweans elected them. These are their public confessions about their competences in leadership and where they believe solutions lie. And the majority of Zimbabweans gave them the mandate until 2023." Source - Byo24News Comments "We will deliver success and prosperity to Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans of all races and tribes, united and working together. These 2 videos tell the story of the people in charge of central and local governments," APA said. The party said that is why an APA government will be made up of professionals with expertise in different vocations with a demonstrable track record of working successfully at the highest level.

"Our leaders still look to the white race for solutions. Unbelievable! As Alliance for the People's Agenda we have no doubt as to the abilities of Zimbabweans. The expertise lacking in our traditional political movements is abundant in private citizens. We are confident that given a chance and the right environment Zimbabwe will be delivered into prosperity by Zimbabweans."