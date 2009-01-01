Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa consoles Chamisa Family

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sent his condolence message to the family of MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa following the death of his mother, Gogo Chamisa.

Gogo Chamisa died yesterday at her rural home in Gutu.

Posting on his official Twitter page, President Mnangagwa said he was saddened by the passing on of Ambuya Chamisa.

"I was sad to hear of the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of Nelson Chamisa. Our thoughts and prayers are with @nelsonchamisa and the Chamisa family at this difficult time," he said.

MDC-T acting president Dr Thokozani Khupe also expressed her condolences.

"My deepest condolences to the Chamisa family. I pray that the lord comforts you in this difficult time. MHSRIP," she posted on her Twitter page.

