Home | World | Africa | Shona girl Nosizi Dube stuck without citizenship in Kenya
Mnangagwa consoles Chamisa Family
'Coming protests are unstoppable' boasted MDC - blocked reforms for 20 years so can protest, genius!

Shona girl Nosizi Dube stuck without citizenship in Kenya



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 31 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A Shona girl Nosizi Dube is failing to secure a place at the University of Nairobi because she does not a citizenship of any country on earth.

David Ndii a leading Kenyan economist and public intellectual posted on Twitter that, "This is Nosizi Dube. We bumped into each other at @ItsGeorgeKegoro and she was in shock, turns out she'd just been reading me. She is from the stateless Shona (like Makonde). She needs citizenship to go to UON to study economics."

There is a huge tribe of Shona people in Kenya who are stateless and do not have any citizenship.

This is Nosizi Dube. We bumped into each other at ⁦@ItsGeorgeKegoro⁩ and she was in shock, turns out she'd just been reading me. She is from the stateless Shona (like Makonde). She needs citizenship to go to UON to study economics. ⁦@FredMatiangi⁩ pic.twitter.com/Dn4EYFNDlz

— Educated chokoraa, spricht deutsch (@DavidNdii) July 6, 2020

In 2019, the Government of Kenya through the Chief Administrative Secretary, Patrick Ole Ntutu came bearing good news especially for the Shona community. By 2019, Kenya will re-establish a task force on statelessness and validate the draft national action plan followed by its implementation.

Hey @SafaricomPLC we want to say hello. There is 4000 of us Shona who are stateless. We have to get people with IDs to register our lines . They withdraw money on our behalf. We just pay for the support. I hope your @SafaricomFDN can look into the plight of stateless persons

— The Shona Community of Kenya (@ShonaCommunity) December 6, 2018

Hon Ole Ntutu remarked, "By 2020, Government of Kenya pledges recognition as citizens and registration of the Shona community who qualify under the law, as well as by 2020,enactment of the Births and Deaths Registration Act that provides safeguards to prevent statelessness."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 163