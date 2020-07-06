Shona girl Nosizi Dube stuck without citizenship in Kenya
- 2 hours 31 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
David Ndii a leading Kenyan economist and public intellectual posted on Twitter that, "This is Nosizi Dube. We bumped into each other at @ItsGeorgeKegoro and she was in shock, turns out she'd just been reading me. She is from the stateless Shona (like Makonde). She needs citizenship to go to UON to study economics."
There is a huge tribe of Shona people in Kenya who are stateless and do not have any citizenship.
This is Nosizi Dube. We bumped into each other at @ItsGeorgeKegoro and she was in shock, turns out she'd just been reading me. She is from the stateless Shona (like Makonde). She needs citizenship to go to UON to study economics. @FredMatiangi pic.twitter.com/Dn4EYFNDlz— Educated chokoraa, spricht deutsch (@DavidNdii) July 6, 2020
In 2019, the Government of Kenya through the Chief Administrative Secretary, Patrick Ole Ntutu came bearing good news especially for the Shona community. By 2019, Kenya will re-establish a task force on statelessness and validate the draft national action plan followed by its implementation.
Hey @SafaricomPLC we want to say hello. There is 4000 of us Shona who are stateless. We have to get people with IDs to register our lines . They withdraw money on our behalf. We just pay for the support. I hope your @SafaricomFDN can look into the plight of stateless persons— The Shona Community of Kenya (@ShonaCommunity) December 6, 2018
Hon Ole Ntutu remarked, "By 2020, Government of Kenya pledges recognition as citizens and registration of the Shona community who qualify under the law, as well as by 2020,enactment of the Births and Deaths Registration Act that provides safeguards to prevent statelessness."
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles