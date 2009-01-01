'Coming protests are unstoppable' boasted MDC - blocked reforms for 20 years so can protest, genius!

The MDC e-rally gave the party leaders the opportunity to once again grandstand and drum their chest like silverback gorillas!

"The video by this nurse (protesting nurse) is a reflection of the true situation that our country has reached. There is no better description other than to say that the country has gone to the dogs. This is the sign of what is to come. One day is one day!" proclaimed Job Sikhala, MDC A vice chairperson.

"The comfort zones for these people (in government) will soon be a bonfire. People are ready. They are just waiting for leadership!"

The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders into power on the promise the party will implement the democratic reform, democratic changes, to end the Zanu PF dictatorship. MDC has been on the political stage now for 20 years, 5 of which they were in the GNU, and have failed to implement even one reform!

Did MDC leaders fail to implement the reforms to take the nation to the edge, "the country gone to the dogs", so there can be street protests? This is just nonsense! These MDC village idiots are refusing to accept they have sold-out and are now pretending their failures were indeed part and parcel of their master plan to drive the nation into a crisis from which they will lead us out of.

This is no different from the economic prosperity mirage Zanu PF has been promoting these last 40 years. Zimbabwe had a thriving economy in 1980 Zanu PF misrule has all but destroyed the economy and Zanu PF has never acknowledge it is corrupt, incompetent and has no clue how to revive the economy.

However, the party has without failure maintained it had the solution to make Zimbabwe prosperous. Zanu PF did not have to destroy everything to make the country prosperous and yet that is exactly what the regime has been saying in its double Dutch!

Both Zanu PF and MDC have proven beyond doubt that they are corrupt, incompetent and utterly irrelevant, they are the problem and not the solution; the sooner the nation accepts that reality the sooner the nation can start focusing on the task of finding a way out of the mess.

"This time, the wave (protests) will be unstoppable. I don't make empty threats. I am not that character. I am a practical man. We deserve our peace and happiness," continued Sikhala.

"People governing our country should take responsibility for their failures. Trying to use other people as scapegoats is dangerous to their (the government's) very survival."

MDC has its own share of failures to take care of, charity begins at home. As for the unstoppable protests, this is exactly the situation the nation has been avoiding. Turning Zimbabwe into another Libya is the nightmare scenario we have been dreading but which is now a certainty.

If Zimbabwe is dragged into violent social unrest then both Zanu PF and MDC leaders will have a lot to answer for because it is these two parties blatant betrayal of the nation to feed their insatiable greed for power and wealth that has led to this.

"I am a practical man!" Yeah right! Then why have you failed to implement even one reform in 20 years and saved the nation from the 40 years and counting Zanu PF nightmare!