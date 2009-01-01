Home | World | Africa | Undenge loses last bid for freedom
'Coming protests are unstoppable' boasted MDC - blocked reforms for 20 years so can protest, genius!
Mnangagwa's associate Nguwaya out on $50,000 bail

Undenge loses last bid for freedom



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 55 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
JAILED former Energy Minister Samuel Undenge has lost his application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court against a High Court decision upholding a 30 month-jail sentence imposed on him for corruption.

Justice Joseph Musakwa also dismissed Undenge's application for bail pending appeal in a judgment delivered on Monday. He ruled that there are no prospects of success on appeal against sentence. Undenge sought leave to appeal following his committal to prison last month to serve his sentence.

He had lost a High Court appeal to quash both the conviction and the sentence imposed on him, last year.

Undenge was convicted of criminal abuse of office by a Harare magistrates court for corruptly instructing the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) to hire former Highfield legislator Psychology Maziwisa and former ZBC news anchor, Oscar Pambuka, as consultants for which they were paid US$12,659.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 163