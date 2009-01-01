Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa's associate Nguwaya out on $50,000 bail

DRAX International representative Delish Nguwaya, who recently landed in the dock over a US$60 million drugs procurement scandal, has been freed on $50 000 bail by High Court judge, Pisirayi Kwenda.

Nguwaya is accused of misrepresenting facts to the government in order to win a drug procurement tender.

He contends he is not guilty and approached the High Court after he was denied bail by a Harare magistrate.

The judge said Nguwaya is a businessman and cannot be blamed for approvals made by government officials adding that when his offer for due diligence, in the drug supplying deal was presented, "the State officials packaged it as a 'loan facility' for the 'funding of the health sector development', whereas the company (Drax International) was not offering financial assistance but to sell medicines which would and did result, in the disbursement of US$2 million by the Zimbabwean Treasury".

As part of his bail conditions, Nguwaya was also ordered to reside at 148 Sandton, Mt Hampden, Harare until his trial is concluded, not interfere with State witnesses, to surrender all his travel documents to the Clerk of court at Harare magistrates Court and to provide surety in the form of his immovable property ordinarily known as 148 Mt Hampden, Harare and the Title Deed duly registered in his name.

