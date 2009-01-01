Home | World | Africa | Bulawayo leading in number of Coronavirus deaths

The Province of Bulawayo has now become the leading place with the highest number of Coronavirus deaths in the country.

As of Tuesday Bulawayo had registered 4 deaths.



The fourth man to pass on is former ZIMRA manager Thabani Sibanda who passed away on Sunday.

On June 15 President Emmerson Mnangagwa held a Presidential Day of Prayer and Fasting to seek divine intervention in tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

