Drunk driver dies on the spot in car crash

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Dhewu confirmed the accident.
"I can confirm that Carsious Tobaiwa died on the spot after the vehicle veered off the road and overturned three times before landing on wheels, the deceased succumbed to head injuries," he said.
"He had three passengers on board who all escaped without injuries."
It is further alleged that Tobaiwa and his friends were coming from Ruyarumo, Guruve for a beer binge and Tobaiwa was under the influence of alcohol.
