Drunk driver dies on the spot in car crash



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
A speeding drunk driver died at 19km peg along Mvurwi-Kanyemba after failing to control his Toyota Esteem vehicle registration ADE 4778 on Saturday.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Dhewu confirmed the accident.

"I can confirm that Carsious Tobaiwa died on the spot after the vehicle veered off the road and overturned three times before landing on wheels, the deceased succumbed to head injuries," he said.

"He had three passengers on board who all escaped without injuries."

It is further alleged that Tobaiwa and his friends were coming from Ruyarumo, Guruve for a beer binge and Tobaiwa was under the influence of alcohol.

