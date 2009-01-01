Home | World | Africa | Chamisa mother's death plunges Mnangagwa into deep sorrow
Chamisa mother's death plunges Mnangagwa into deep sorrow



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the passing away of MDC leader Nelson Chamisa's mother has plunged him into sorrow.

In a special message to Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged him to remain strong and hopeful.

Read the message below:

I learnt with grief and sadness of the passing on yesterday of your beloved mother, Ambuya Alice Chamisa.

That our mother could leave us so unexpectedly, creates a deep void and a sense of deep sorrow and loss in all of us, to you especially.

During this hour of your saddest loss, I encourage you to remain strong and hopeful.

On behalf of my family, and on my own behalf,  please accept my heartfelt condolences to you, to the rest of the family, and to Baba Chamisa who has lost a dear and loving wife.

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

