The truth about King Lobengula's treasure revealed

Crewe writes that the King had a few hundred pounds given to him per annum.
Read his account below:
There has been a lot of nonsense talked and written about Lobengula's treasure. The Chartered Company paid him £100 per month from the date of the granting of the [Rudd] concession and the Tati Company paid a yearly rental. I forget the amount, but it did not amount to more than a few hundred per annum, but from this he bought every year a certain number of salted horses for cash.
Lobengula had no other sources of income and I do not think that at the time of his flight from Bulawayo he can have had more than £3,000 in cash, if that. He may have had diamonds, but I never heard of any. Lobengula's wealth, like that of every other native King lay in his flocks and herds. Ivory of course had been plentiful, but at the time I came into the country it was scarce, and I do not think one thousand pounds was brought to the King in a year.
