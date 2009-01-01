Home | World | Africa | 'Occultic Mnangagwa regime kills and destroys to appease Mbuya Nehanda'

Member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidential Advisory Council Dr Shingi Munyeza says the government of President Mnangagwa is willing to destroy and kill in order to appease the dead.

Munyeza made the remarks after the government announced that it is erecting a statue of famed spirit medium Ambuya Nehanda in Harare.

Said Munyeza, "MISPLACED PRIORITIES THE OCCULT NATURE 1. It seeks to appease the dead instead of saving the living 2. It's power is in the dead instead of the living 3. It will destroy and kill in order to appease the dead "HOW DO YOU BUILD A STATUE WHILST SHUTING DOWN HOSPITALS? (sic)"

In May, Munyeza said the current government was oppressive, corrupt, and inhumane before predicting its fall as people rise against it.

"Enough is enough. The occult cannot continue to subject and abuse and oppress us as a people anymore because God wants to deliver us as a nation," he said. "At a national level, Zimbabwe has been ruled by a toxic and oppressive political system. Oppressive, corrupt, inhumane, brutal, and ruthless systems in our time particularly in our nation, we have these. They have no point of return because they are satanic and go into self-destruction.

"They don't think that the day will end so they continue to forward to self-destroy. We gonna see this in our time, even in our very nation. We gonna see the brutality, agents of darkness, the agents of strongholds, of brutality falling one by one. This is what God said. They are gonna start falling one by one."

