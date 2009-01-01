Home | World | Africa | Man (65) 'tired of living with his wife' hangs self

A Dete man, 65, reportedly hung himself leaving behind a note for his children telling them that he was tired of living with his 47-year-old wife.

The Chronicle newspaper reports that Never Sibanda of Siamateme village under Chief Nelukoba woke up at midnight claiming that he had trouble sleeping and wanted to go and sit outside.

It is said that his wife Ms Sarah Ncube (47) noticed in the morning that Sibanda never returned to bed.

She then told family members who then conducted a search, they traced Sibanda's footprints to the family graveyard where they found him dead.

On searching the body, police discovered a suicide note written: "Goodbye my children, stay safe. I have failed to stay with your mother.

Yours Father."

It is not clear why Sibanda was tired of living with his wife.

