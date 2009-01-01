Home | World | Africa | Man (65) 'tired of living with his wife' hangs self
'Occultic Mnangagwa regime kills and destroys to appease Mbuya Nehanda'
Shoppers influx at supermarkets during lockdown irks council

Man (65) 'tired of living with his wife' hangs self



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 58 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A Dete man, 65, reportedly hung himself leaving behind a note for his children telling them that he was tired of living with his 47-year-old wife.

The Chronicle newspaper reports that Never Sibanda of Siamateme village under Chief Nelukoba woke up at midnight claiming that he had trouble sleeping and wanted to go and sit outside.

It is said that his wife Ms Sarah Ncube (47) noticed in the morning that Sibanda never returned to bed.

She then told family members who then conducted a search, they traced Sibanda's footprints to the family graveyard where they found him dead.

On searching the body, police discovered a suicide note written: "Goodbye my children, stay safe. I have failed to stay with your mother.
Yours Father."
It is not clear why Sibanda was tired of living with his wife.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165