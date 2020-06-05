Home | World | Africa | Council departments request for control of rodents, cockroaches, mosquitoes
Council departments request for control of rodents, cockroaches, mosquitoes



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 47 minutes ago
Bulawayo City Council departments have requested an increase in the control measures put in place to prevent the sprouting of cockroaches, rodents, and mosquitoes in the city.

This is revealed in the latest council minutes.

"Seven requisitions were received from departments for the control of mosquitoes, rodents, and bed bugs. Cockroach spraying and rodenticiding was done at the Tower Block, City hall and revenue Hall," reads the minutes.

"Spraying to control lice infestation at the Polytech and United College of Education was also conducted The Director of Health Services reported (5th June 2020) as follows on the above-mentioned matter:-Mosquito ControlIn the absence of mosquito control chemicals the section had continued clearing of Council clinics of overgrowth."

The minutes state that the clinics that had been covered were PMR, Luveve, Nketa, Tshabalala, Emakhandeni and Thorngrove Hospital. Monitoring of streams for mosquito breeding had continued and Larviciding was done at Mthombowesizwe stream where heavy breeding was observed.

"Disinfection of Public PlacesThe exercise had continued and the following areas had been covered: Cowdray Park, Luveve, Emakhandeni, Njube, Mpopoma, Barbourfields, Mzilikazi, Tshabalala, Sizinda, Nketa and Nkulumane 10and 12. Hydrogen Peroxide was used for disinfection," reads the minutes in part.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

