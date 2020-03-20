Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe records 34 local COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Fifty-three people tested positive for COVID-19 this Tuesday bringing the total number of positive cases to 787.

In a COVID-19 daily update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the people who tested positive include nineteen returnees and thirty-four (34) local cases.

"53 cases tested positive for COVID-19 today. These include sixteen returnees from South Africa, three from Botswana, and thirty-four local cases who are all isolated," the Ministry said.

29 of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, and investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other 5 local cases.

New recoveries were reported in Bulawayo (2) and Mashonaland East (2).

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 787, with 201 recoveries, 577 active cases, and 9 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak in Zimbabwe on the 20th of March 2020.

To date, a total of 81 335 tests have been done.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has also called on Zimbabweans to report any returning citizens who abscond quarantine.

"To protect yourself and others, report to health authorities any suspicious returning citizens or residents that might not have gone through quarantine."

Harare has the highest number of cases (250) which are mainly imported cases, while Bulawayo has recorded the highest number of local cases.

The cases so far recorded in the country, however, do not have a specific trend and are largely influenced by the volumes of returnees.

There are currently no cases admitted in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

