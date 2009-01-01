Home | World | Africa | MDC Alliance Youth Assembly leader denied bail
Zimbabwe records 34 local COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Nehanda's bones not yet risen - as she didn't die for White Rhodesia to be replaced by Black Rhodesia!

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly leader denied bail



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
MDC Youth Assembly National Organizising Secretary Godfrey Kurauone who is in custody for allegedly underming the authority of President has been denied bail in Masvingo Magistrate court today.

He will be remanded into custody until 22 July.

Kurauone handed himself to Masvingo law and order accompanied by his lawyer Advocate Martin Mureri yesterday.

MDC Alliance Youth leader is accused of undermining President Mnangagwa after he allegedly told commuters that they were suffering because Mnangagwa and his sons are looting.

Below is an alert from Masvingo MDC Alliance officials.

"Dark Cloud In Masvingo. It is with great sadness that we announce the unfortunate news from Masvingo Magistrates Court. National YA Organiser Kurauone has been remanded in custody up to the 22nd of July.

"Advocate Mureri now waiting for the written judgement to Lodge the appeal with High court today.

"Freedom is never a given injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere #FREE KURA NOW."

Last week Ephraim Mtombeni from Masvingo again was granted 1 000 RTGS for the same case of undermining the authority of the President.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
