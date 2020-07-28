Home | World | Africa | Cain Mathema bans churches from using schools

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education says schools remain closed for church or any other gatherings during the Covid-19 period.

In a statement Education Minister Cain Mathema said schools were only opening for exams until the scheduled opening for other learners.

The opening will be done in phases.

"It has come to the Ministry's attention that there are some organisations including churches that would like to utilise school premises and structures during this Covid-19 period and as we prepare for the re-opening of schools on 28 July 2020.

"I would like to state that school is opening only for 2020 examination classes and other levels will resume school when the health situation permits," said Mathema.

"In the light of this, I would like to confirm that the Government's focus is on ensuring a safe and secure reopening that meets the World Health Organisation guidelines.

"Given the need to disinfect schools and make other preparations, the schools will not be open for use by other organisations until further notice.

"The government appreciates the support that is coming from stakeholders in the education sector and we wish for continued operation as we work to reopen schools safely on 28 July 2020."

