Home | World | Africa | Nick Mangwana hints at total shutdown of Harare and Bulawayo

Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana has hinted at a total lockdown of Harare and Bulawayo following a spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the two cities.

However, the timing has raised eyebrows with some saying the lockdown, if declared, will disturb the July 31 mass demonstrations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

"Harare has the vast majority of positive COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, Bulawayo recorded 30 of the 53 positive cases. If there is any scaling up of containment measures, a more surgical approach is better. It means full-scale lockdown should only apply to Harare and Bulawayo," said Mangwana.

He said with schools and colleges opening soon, the country's security arms should enforce the lockdown measures.

"The way these COVID-19 cases are rising in this country leaves very little room for complacency. Polytechnics are opening next week and schools in the next three weeks. Security should enhance enforcement of our containment measures to ensure we keep everyone safe. We are at war," said Mangwana.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Solwayo Ngwenya warned that the country will report more deaths.

"According to my projections, we are heading towards mass deaths. In thousands and thousands once the virus spirals out of control soon. By the time you see what I am seeing, it will be too too late," said Ngwenya.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...