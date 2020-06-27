Chinese man who shot 2 black workers released on $10 000 bail
Justice Garainesu ordered Xuelin to reside at his known address number 1 Maple Road, Windsor Park in Gweru and to report at ZRP Gweru every Friday until the case is finalised.
Chinese national Zhang Xuelin, thought to be an ex-soldier or still serving, coldly takes aim and fires at workers (miners) for demanding pay. This happened in Zimbabwe Gweru Town@Julius_S_Malema @MmusiMaimane @MbuyiseniNdlozi @nelsonchamisa pic.twitter.com/jpCvZeSDng— SavannaNews.com (@savannanewsZA) June 27, 2020
He was also ordered not to interfere with state witnesses and to surrender his passport and temporary resident permit with the Clerk of Court in Gweru.Zhang was charged with attempted.
After the shooting incident at the mine, the Chinese Embassy was quick to issue a statement saying it was concerned about the reported incident, which it described as isolated, adding that it hoped it would not soil the strong ties between the two countries.
