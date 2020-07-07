Home | World | Africa | 'Army fired Minister Obadiah Moyo'

Professor Jonathan Moyo has alleged that the Zimbabwe military was behind the expulsion of Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo.

Moyo added that the Minister was fronting First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.

Said Moyo, "It's the military that has ousted Obadiah Moyo; they wanted him out ever since. But he fronted for Auxillia Mnangagwa and her twins; Sean and Collins, owners of the US$60m."



Mnangagwa ousts health minister Obadiah Moyo as pressure mounts @zimlive It's the military that has ousted Obadiah Moyo; they wanted him out ever since. But he fronted for Auxillia Mnangagwa & her twins; Sean & Collins, owners of the US$60m #Covid19scam!https://t.co/kKClx5eGtE pic.twitter.com/iPq1X0GOad — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 7, 2020

Minister Moyo was fired through a letter signed by Cabinet secretary, Misheck Sibanda, which read, "Please be advised that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde E. D. Mngangagwa, has in terms of Section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f) as read with section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, removed Dr. Obadiah Moyo from the office of Cabinet Minister with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Government Minister."

Moyo was arrested for his dealings with Drax International LLC, Drax Consult SAGL and Papi Pharma, companies prosecutors claim were illegally awarded contracts worth US$60 million by the health ministry without a competitive tender process.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...