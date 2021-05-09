Khupe chased away from Chamisa mother's funeral
Mbuya Chamisa died on Monday at her rural home in Gutu, the cause of her death has not yet been revealed. She is scheduled to be laid to rest this Wednesday at Chidyamakuni Village, Makwiriwindi area of Chiwara.
The leader of the Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD), Linda Masarira posted on Twitter this Wednesday criticising the incident.
She said:
I hear that @DrThoko_Khupe has been embarrassed & chased away @nelsonchamisa mothers funeral. What happened to Ubuntu? Since when do we chase away people at funerals. It is high time that @nelsonchamisa calls his supporters to order. A leader should instil values in his followers— Linda Tsungirirai Masarira (@lilomatic) July 8, 2020
Khupe and Chamisa have been, since 2018, been locked in a gruesome leadership wrangle that has recently turned nasty.
The duo is fighting over the leadership of the MDC which has, since 1999, been under the leadership of the late former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai unto succumbing to cancer in 2018.
We thank all members and friends of the MDC Alliance who joined in giving our beloved Mbuya Chamisa a befitting send off. We continue to keep the Chamisa and Rukweza families in our prayers during this difficult time.
We have lost a pillar but heaven has gained an angel. pic.twitter.com/QxpWVqITwQ— MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) July 8, 2020
