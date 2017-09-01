Mugabe sowed seeds of violence
- 5 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The ruling party, all its members and the security sector hate MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to the core.
Their hatred started way back when the late former President Robert Mugabe lost elections to the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai. There was bitterness and anger, they felt let down by the people.They were brainwashed by former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo and Mugabe that MDC was a party of sellouts. The National People's Party president Joice Mujuru could not stand working with Chamisa before elections because of the hatred she nurtured since her days at Zanu-PF.
The main source of current violence is the hatred that Mugabe sowed in the Zanu-PF structures. They are prepared to kill for power. I remember very well when a member of the MDC-T died in 2008, some senior Zanu-PF guys and members of the security sector actually celebrated, but when they go to the media they preach peace.
Mnangagwa must condemn political violence openly and push for the arrest of all perpetrators of violence, particularly those in the security services.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles