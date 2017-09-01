Mugabe sowed seeds of violence

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF party preach peace during the day, but when night comes, they practise something entirely different.

The ruling party, all its members and the security sector hate MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to the core.

Their hatred started way back when the late former President Robert Mugabe lost elections to the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai. There was bitterness and anger, they felt let down by the people.

They were brainwashed by former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo and Mugabe that MDC was a party of sellouts. The National People's Party president Joice Mujuru could not stand working with Chamisa before elections because of the hatred she nurtured since her days at Zanu-PF.

The main source of current violence is the hatred that Mugabe sowed in the Zanu-PF structures. They are prepared to kill for power. I remember very well when a member of the MDC-T died in 2008, some senior Zanu-PF guys and members of the security sector actually celebrated, but when they go to the media they preach peace.

Mnangagwa must condemn political violence openly and push for the arrest of all perpetrators of violence, particularly those in the security services.