Chamisa supporters disrupt Mwonzora rally

Three MDC Alliance supporters accused of disrupting MDC-T secretarygeneral Douglas Mwonzora's rally in Marondera at the weekend were yesterday arraigned before provincial magistrate ignatius Mhene facing disorderly conduct charges.

Never Bakali (42), David Jorumu (29) and Admire Mudiwa (40), represented by their lawyer Job sikhala denied the allegations.

The trio was released on free bail after the state failed to prove a case against them.

Sikhala argued that the trio was arrested by MDC-T security personnel while they were in the vicinity of the meeting that was being held in a residential area. he added that his clients were wrongly charged as they were not riotous as police had claimed.

The trio, which spent the weekend in cells, will return to court on July 27 for trial.

According to court papers, on July 4, at around 1300hrs, the trio (MDC provincial officials) proceeded to a private home in Morningside where there was an MDC-T meeting.

It is stated that upon arrival, the trio was denied entry by security personnel manning the gate since they were not MDC-T executive members.

It is alleged that the accused persons forcibly entered the premises and a misunderstanding arose which led to a scuffle with the security personnel.

The trio was arrested by the security personnel and a search was conducted on them, leading to the recovery of a pair of catapults in Mudiwa's pocket.

The accused were then handed over to police who detained them.

Reward Chitotombe represented the state.

