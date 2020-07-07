Home | World | Africa | Readmission of former colleagues divides Zanu-PF

Discord has reportedly rocked Zanu-PF over the readmission of former colleagues who were ejected from the party post the November 2017 coup that removed the late former President robert Mugabe from both party and government.

Secretary for administration obert Mpofu brought the anomalies to the fore when he told the party policy forum that he was unaware of the readmissions of

former members, rugare Gumbo and Anastacia Ndlovu, among others.

"Social media is awash with purported readmissions of our comrades, such as Cde Gumbo, (Francis) Nhema, Jason Machaya, (Flora) Buka, (Tapiwa) Matangaidze and others," Mpofu said.

"I want to correct that, this is not the official position as my office has not received any letters regarding the readmission of the said comrades," he said.

Mpofu said while Zanu-PF was open and willing to readmit its erstwhile comrades, they all had to follow proper procedures.

"The party has only acknowledged receipt of readmission applications from Cde Makhosini hlongwane and Beatrice Nyamupinga which are being attended to.

"His excellency, the President of Zimbabwe and first secretary of the party Dr emmerson Mnangagwa has unequivocally reiterated that Zanu-PF has got a big pocket and everyone can fit into it. Therefore, any comrade who would want to rejoin the party, we encourage that they follow due process."

The statement by Mpofu came a week after acting party spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said Zanu-PF had received a recommendation to readmit Gumbo into the party.

"The party's acting secretary for information and publicity can confirm that Zanu-PF Midlands province has recommended for readmission of Cde rugare Gumbo, a former member of the Dare re-Chimurenga War Command following his application to rejoin the party.

"There is no doubt that the party, being the oldest political organisation, founded by the people, for the people, would welcome heartily Cde Gumbo," wrote Chinamasa on June 27.

Ndlovu has also been working at Zanu-PF headquarters over the past year and was part of the delegation which handed over face masks to Mnangagwa just before his last politburo meeting.

