Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa's govt to reallocate unused land

INFORMATION minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday said the government had adopted the Comprehensive National Agricultural Land Audit which will see 225 abandoned land units being reallocated, while 24 farms under multiple farm ownership will be withdrawn and reallocated to deserving applicants.

This comes as the government recently set up an Implementation Committee to give effect to the recommendations of the Lands Commission of Inquiry and to facilitate further investigations and litigation of matters recommended for prosecution by the inquiry, among other things.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing held in Harare last night, Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had adopted phase one of the Comprehensive National Agricultural Land Audit, which covered 18 646 land units representing six percent of the estimated 300 000 total land units to be audited.

"Following the adoption of the Comprehensive National Agricultural Land Audit, government made the decision that the issuance of tenure documents will be expedited, married beneficiaries will be given joint tenure documents to protect spouses on land ownership, the 255 abandoned land units and 112 vacant land units will be reallocated to deserving applicants, and that the 71 identified farms exceeding the maximum gazetted sizes will be downsized and measures are being put in place to safeguard production thereof," Mutsvangwa said.

Mutsvangwa further said that Cabinet had approved the adoption of the new guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which regulate the discharge of Covid-19 patients from isolation centres, adding that this would ease the situation in quarantine and isolation centres.

"According to the new guidelines, people with symptoms will now spend a minimum of 13 days in isolation and a minimum of 10 days for asymptomatic patients instead of the 21 days following two (2) consecutive negative PCR results that are 24 hours apart. Patients who continue to test positive are presently not being discharged," Mutsvangwa said.

The country's confirmed Covid-19 cases are now above the 700 mark, including 197 recoveries and nine deaths.

Mutsvangwa further said that the government had wavered water shedding and user fees for the communities that have been affected by diarrheal diseases in Bulawayo in efforts to control the disease.

This comes as residents have resorted to drinking unsafe water exposing them to water-related diseases, owing to the Bulawayo City Council's 48-hour water shedding programme.

"The Minister of Local Government and Public Works updated Cabinet on the gastrointestinal disease outbreak in Luveve, Bulawayo where a total of 1 798 cases had been attended to both at home and clinic.

A total of thirteen deaths have been recorded to date.''

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa revealed that the government had approved the erection of a statue in honour of first Chimurenga/Umvhukela heroine Mbuya Nehanda, which will be located at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way in Harare, adding that work had already begun and would be completed in the next three months.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...