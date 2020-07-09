Home | World | Africa | Chamisa's father was a Rhodesian soldier?
Prophet Bushiri aide defends Malawi President
Mnangagwa sued

Chamisa's father was a Rhodesian soldier?



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Comments
View Comments

Nelson Chamisa poses for a photo while flanked by his parents and MDC deputy president Tendai Biti

MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa's father is a Rhodesian African Rifles soldier who does not know the definition of a war veteran, according to Zanu-PF secretary for War Veterans and Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans, Victor Matemadanda.

He said Mr Chamisa was a son of a Rhodesian African Rifles soldier who does not know the definition of a war veteran.
"May he respectfully be told that if Mavhaire is a war veteran, then he is the class of Chamisa's father, a Rhodesian war veteran and not the veteran of the liberation struggle," Matemadanda said.
Matemadanda said the opposition leader was misinformed as President Mnangagwa has already done a lot to improve the life of the war veterans.

"If Chamisa lives in Zimbabwe he should know that (Douglas) Mahiya is my deputy in the Politburo and that he is full time secretary in my department.

"Headman Moyo is a director in the same department. In fact, the department has several war veterans. We are not like him who is only concerned about himself," he said.

"The President has already done a lot to improve the life of the war veterans, President Mnangagwa and the entire war veterans' leadership are called to serve their people and they are all happy."

Victor Matemadanda says:
•Chamisa's father was a Rhodesian soldier who,
•Served in the Rhodesian African Rifles battalion.
•That makes Chamisa an anti-revolutionary
•His value system is anti-liberation. And favours former colonisers. pic.twitter.com/soOkZvqTsa

— mmatigari (@matigary) July 9, 2020

