Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases shoot to 885

ZIMBABWE'S confirmed Covid-19 cases have surged to 885 after 98 fresh cases were recorded in a single day on Wednesday.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health in its regular update of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

According to the ministry, more than half of the new cases were imported from neighbouring countries.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...