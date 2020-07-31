Home | World | Africa | Police speak on July 31 mass demonstrations

Zimbabwe Republic Police have dismissed as a fake a letter that is circulating on social media alleging that one Chief Superintendent Matongo has sanctioned a demonstration by a shadowy organisation called Zimbabwe Anti-sanctions Allied movement on the 31st of July.

A letter circulating on social media claimed that Matongo had sanctioned a demonstration by the said organization to take place at the United States of America Embassy from 10 AM.



Read the full police letter below:

The ZRP dismisses a letter which has been posted on the social media platform indicating that Chief Superintendent Matongo, the Officer Commanding Harare Suburban District has sanctioned a purported demonstration by Zimbabwe Anti-Sanction Allied Movement set for 31 July 2020 in Harare CBD and Westgate.

This is a forged letter with a fake signature which does not belong to the senior officer. Chief Superintendent does not command Harare Central District and as such cannot sanction demonstrations or activities in Harare CBD.

The date stamp on the letter does not belong to Chief Superintended Matongo's office. In this regard the ZRP dismisses the fake letter with the contempt which it deserves. In fact no notification has been made to the relevant regulatory authority by Zimbabwe Anti -Sanctions Allied Movement.

