Zanu-PF Politburo meets
- 2 hours 54 minutes ago
In a statement today, Acting Secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson, Cde Patrick Chinamasa said: "The Secretary for Administration, Cde Dr OM Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Friday 10 July 2020 at the party headquarters commencing 1000hrs."All members are expected to be seated by 0945hours.
The agenda of the meeting could not be immediately established.
