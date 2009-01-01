MDC youth leader speaks on July 31 protest funding
- 57 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Sithole said anyone who is thinking that he and other leaders received funding are foolish."I have come across an article alleging that myself &other leaders in the party got money for #July 31 protest.Let me say it here & now, it's FOOLISH 4 anyone to think that #Zimbabweans need to be funded to demonstrate. Corruption is the chief motivator for action. # ZanupfMustGo," Sithole said via Twitter.
Meanwhile, president Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has announced plans to tighten lockdown regulations for Harare and Bulawayo after infections spiked to 885 as of Wednesday, with local infections also rising.
But critics said the surge in COVID-19 cases was now being used as an excuse to frustrate planned public demonstrations by civic groups and opposition activists on July 31 .
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles