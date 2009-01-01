Home | World | Africa | MDC youth leader speaks on July 31 protest funding

MDC youth leader Obey Sithole has dismissed funding claims of the July 31 Zimbabwe Anti-Sanction Allied Movement protest.

Sithole said anyone who is thinking that he and other leaders received funding are foolish.

"I have come across an article alleging that myself &other leaders in the party got money for #July 31 protest.Let me say it here & now, it's FOOLISH 4 anyone to think that #Zimbabweans need to be funded to demonstrate. Corruption is the chief motivator for action. # ZanupfMustGo," Sithole said via Twitter.

Meanwhile, president Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has announced plans to tighten lockdown regulations for Harare and Bulawayo after infections spiked to 885 as of Wednesday, with local infections also rising.

But critics said the surge in COVID-19 cases was now being used as an excuse to frustrate planned public demonstrations by civic groups and opposition activists on July 31 .

