Zimbabwe must be vigilant on dealing with Covid --19: WILD

Women's Institute for Leadership Development - WILD, Zimbabwe has urged Zimbabwe to be now vigilant in dealing with the Covid 19 as the disease is escalating its toll."Now is the time for the country to continue being vigilant through being cautious of contracting the coronavirus disease. The country now stands at 885 positive cases for COVID-19 and it is devastating that some of these cases were recorded from health personnel at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), who have the responsibility of safe guarding people's health," said the WILD.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, it is important that the government ensures hospitals especially isolation centres are provided with the vital equipment that is required to curb the spread of the deadly virus. We implore the government in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to prioritise providing protective personal equipment (ppe) that will aid nurses' ability to carry out their duties in treating patients diagnosed with coronavirus disease."

