SA government is digging mass grave: Ndiweni

"SA government is digging mass graves #COVID19 has hit the fan. Asikhuzeki. Ngiyathethela bakithi abantu basinde kuzaba lobunzima. We seem to careless about wearing masks and washing hands. The seriousness in fighting this pandemic has subsidised. In our country cases are increasing daily in a dramatic fashion. We are not safe at all," he said.
"We need remind each other that it takes a few weeks to overwhelm the already struggling health sector. Our health care front line workers are downing tools everyday. Soon we may find ourselves own our own. We are supposed to be extra cautious in what we do."
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles