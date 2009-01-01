Home | World | Africa | SA government is digging mass grave: Ndiweni

BULAWAYO Traders and Vendors Association director Micheal Ndiweni has warned that South African government is digging a mass grave by opening up operations in full when there is still an increase in the Covid 19 cases.

"SA government is digging mass graves #COVID19 has hit the fan. Asikhuzeki. Ngiyathethela bakithi abantu basinde kuzaba lobunzima. We seem to careless about wearing masks and washing hands. The seriousness in fighting this pandemic has subsidised. In our country cases are increasing daily in a dramatic fashion. We are not safe at all," he said.

"We need remind each other that it takes a few weeks to overwhelm the already struggling health sector. Our health care front line workers are downing tools everyday. Soon we may find ourselves own our own. We are supposed to be extra cautious in what we do."

