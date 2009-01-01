Home | World | Africa | Mozambique becomes a hub of extremist islamic terrorists

The' "European" Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs says it fears that the nighbouring Mozambique is becoming a hub of extremist Islamist terrorism.

According to reports, the EU Committee on Foreign Affairs receiving fresh information about Islamist group Al Sunnah wa Jama'ah's occupation of the port town of Mocímboa da Praia, in Cabo Delgado province.

The committee called on the European Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) to help the government of Mozambique to respond to the crisis.

Erminia Notarangelo, EEAS head of the Southern Africa and Indian Ocean division, told the committee, "Africa cannot afford to allow itself yet another region under terrorist rule."

Ms Notarangelo said more than 500,000 people had been affected by the jihadists' actions.

Paulo Rangel, Portuguese MEP and vice president of the EPP (European People's Party parliamentary group) told the committee, "This situation is extremely worrying. At the moment there are more than 200,000 refugees and there might be more than 1,000 deaths… I am really very worried."

Writing on Thursday, South Africa's Independent Media's foreign editor Shannon Ebrahim said Tanzania has sent troops to the border with Mozambique in an effort to more closely monitor cross-border trade and prevent illicit smuggling, which the insurgents have been benefiting from.

Britain has issued a travelling warning to its citizens.

Read the warning below:

British nationals are viewed as legitimate targets, including those engaged in tourism, humanitarian aid work, journalism or business sectors. If you're kidnapped, the reason for your presence is unlikely to serve as a protection or secure your safe release.

If you're working in Mozambique, you should follow your employer's local security guidelines. Employers are strongly advised to take professional security advice, be vigilant at all times and review security measures regularly. Keep others informed of your travel plans and vary your routines. Make sure your accommodation is secure and consider pre-deployment training or travelling under close protection, particularly if working in Cabo Delgado.

The long-standing policy of the British government is not to make substantive concessions to hostage takers. The British government considers that paying ransoms and releasing prisoners builds the capability of terrorist groups and finances their activities. This can, in turn, increase the risk of further hostage-taking. The Terrorism Act (2000) makes payments to terrorists illegal.

