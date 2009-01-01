Home | World | Africa | 25 year old uncle rapes 12 year old girl
The owners of Zimswitch revealed
Mthuli Ncube faces uphill task

25 year old uncle rapes 12 year old girl



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Police in Jotsholo have arrested a 25-year-old man who raped a 12-year-old girl.

According to a police report, the girl's aunt offered the drunk uncle a bedroom to share with the girl.

The man is said to have sneaked into the complainant's blankets and raped her once.

The case came to light through a tip-off as the relatives were trying to cover up for the accused person, leading to his arrest.

Police are appealing to parents and guardians to avoid allowing male adults to sleep in the same rooms with the girl child.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172