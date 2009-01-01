Home | World | Africa | 25 year old uncle rapes 12 year old girl

Police in Jotsholo have arrested a 25-year-old man who raped a 12-year-old girl.

According to a police report, the girl's aunt offered the drunk uncle a bedroom to share with the girl.

The man is said to have sneaked into the complainant's blankets and raped her once.

The case came to light through a tip-off as the relatives were trying to cover up for the accused person, leading to his arrest.

Police are appealing to parents and guardians to avoid allowing male adults to sleep in the same rooms with the girl child.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...