Home | World | Africa | Man catches wife pants down with herdboy
SADC foreseeing Mnangagwa's downfall, claims Sikhala
Mnangagwa to complete 2 terms in office

Man catches wife pants down with herdboy



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 21 hours 57 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A MAN from Jotsholo who came home unexpectedly got the shock of his life after he caught his wife indulging in sex with their herdboy on their matrimonial bed.

A source close to investigations said Thando Sibanda (36) from Jotsholo who is an artisanal miner based in Inyathi and who was not feeling well busted his 26-year-old wife when he unexpectedly returned home.

The source said: "He went there without phoning his wife Thelma Dliwayo. He arrived at around 11.30PM and caught his wife busy dishing out his sexual goodies to their herdboy on their matrimonial bed."

The source said for a few minutes he froze and became weak.

However, he quickly summoned courage and confronted them.

"As he tried to hit the two, the herdboy violently pushed him against the wall and bolted out of the room. He fled and left to his parent's home in Binga," the source said.

Seething with anger, Sibanda reportedly stood up and battered his wife several times all over the body.

His wife tried to apologise but the fuming husband would take none of that and showed her a red card.

He then ordered her to vacate their homestead as he felt betrayed by her.

As if that was not enough, he went on to burn her clothes.

Dliwayo reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of her aggrieved husband.

Sibanda appeared before Lupane magistrate Ndumo Masuku charged with a crime of malicious damage to property.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to Tuesday next week.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 128