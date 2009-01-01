Home | World | Africa | Man catches wife pants down with herdboy

A MAN from Jotsholo who came home unexpectedly got the shock of his life after he caught his wife indulging in sex with their herdboy on their matrimonial bed.

A source close to investigations said Thando Sibanda (36) from Jotsholo who is an artisanal miner based in Inyathi and who was not feeling well busted his 26-year-old wife when he unexpectedly returned home.

The source said: "He went there without phoning his wife Thelma Dliwayo. He arrived at around 11.30PM and caught his wife busy dishing out his sexual goodies to their herdboy on their matrimonial bed."

The source said for a few minutes he froze and became weak.

However, he quickly summoned courage and confronted them.

"As he tried to hit the two, the herdboy violently pushed him against the wall and bolted out of the room. He fled and left to his parent's home in Binga," the source said.

Seething with anger, Sibanda reportedly stood up and battered his wife several times all over the body.

His wife tried to apologise but the fuming husband would take none of that and showed her a red card.

He then ordered her to vacate their homestead as he felt betrayed by her.

As if that was not enough, he went on to burn her clothes.

Dliwayo reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of her aggrieved husband.

Sibanda appeared before Lupane magistrate Ndumo Masuku charged with a crime of malicious damage to property.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to Tuesday next week.

