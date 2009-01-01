Home | World | Africa | Botswana to reopen land borders on December 1

Botswana's government on Friday said it was re-opening its borders to visitors after months of lockdown restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak.

President Mogkweetsi Masisi, in a statement, said the country will open its ports of entry in phases between Monday and December 1.

Air travel at Sir Seretse Khama, Kasane and Maun International Airports will resume on Monday, while Phillip G Mantante airport will take passengers on December 1.

Land borders will also open December 1 including Ramogkwebana, on the border with Zimbabwe, Kazungula ferry and road, Martins Drift, Tlokweng and Mohembo.

"All arriving travellers will be expected to meet the following requirements: present a valid 72-hour Covid-19 test result at the time of departure; will be screened for Covid-19 upon entry and symptomatic visitors will be required to undertake mandatory testing and possible isolation."

Zimbabwe is also reopening its land borders on December 1, which is expected to see thousands of people go through Plumtree and Beitbridge, its two busiest ports of entry. Zimbabwe's airports have been open since mid-October.

Botswana, with a population of 2.2 million people, has recorded 7,835 coronavirus cases which have resulted in 27 deaths. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, has declared 8,444 cases and 248 deaths.

